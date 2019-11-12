Girl dies month after being hit by Missouri patrol vehicle

by: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A 12-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered last month when a St. Louis County, Missouri, patrol vehicle struck her.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Akeelah “Ke Ke” Jackson had been in critical condition since she was hit Oct. 14 while crossing a street in Jennings. Her family’s attorney, Robert Merlin, says she died around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Merlin says the family wouldn’t be making a comment.

County Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda has said the officer told police he was trying to get closer to a suspicious car to make a traffic stop and wasn’t using lights and sirens. The patrol vehicle reached a top speed of 59 mph (95 kph) on a stretch of road with a limit of 30 mph (48 kph), although the exact speed at the time of impact wasn’t known

