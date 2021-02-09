German foreign exchange student compares, contrasts Nixa from her hometown

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One Nixa High School foreign exchange student moved from Berlin, Germany, to attend school in Nixa, Missouri, despite travel becoming a novelty due to the pandemic.

Annika Karnowski came to Missouri in mid-August to attend her junior year of high school in Nixa. The Pan Atlantic Foundation, a study abroad and exchange program, helped Karnowski find a host family.

“Back with my family, I did whatever I wanted because I already knew them my whole life, but here I have to get to know the people and that took a little bit of time,” says Karnowski. “Now, I’m really comfortable with them.”

Over the holidays, she visited her host mother’s family in Arizona and Texas.

“That was cool to look out the window and see some palm trees,” said Karnowski.

Karnowski, said there are some similarities and differences between Berlin and Nixa High School.

“We don’t have that kind of school spirit So that’s kind of sad,” said Karnowski. “Like here you have all different kinds of sports, clubs, and stuff. We don’t really have that.”

She says Berlin’s weather is very similar to the Ozarks. However, traffic lights are on the ground, and the class subjects are much more generic.