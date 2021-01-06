Generous grant allows Branson non-profit to schedule building of tiny homes

BRANSON, Mo. — Elevate Branson, partnered with the Branson Bank, received a $1 million grant to help fund its future tiny house community.

The grant will go towards building the future 48 tiny homes, but the nonprofit is still a few months away before it starts breaking ground on the project.

Bryan Stallings, the CEO of Elevate Branson, and Bill Jones, the president of Branson Bank, formally announced their receiving of the $1 million grant from the federal home loan bank of Des Moines for the development of Elevate Community.

“Hopefully, it will bring hope to people that are living in the Ozarks,” said Stallings. “It’s I’ll believe it when I see it. Well, now, you’re going to see it.”

The 400 square foot, completely furnished homes will cost $400 a month, including utilities and trash.

Some tiny houses are expected to be delivered in July. The homes will be built along with some other infrastructure like sewage and electricity.

“We’ve been able to acquire some land directly next door to us that is debt-free due to a generous donor,” said Stallings.

According to Stallings, he is still waiting to hear back about a community development block grant before construction begins.

“The first phase will have 24 houses,” said Stallings. “And then we’ll be working on the buildings that’ll be in there for the art studio, the welcome center, the auto shop.”

Stalling said he wants this community to be a beacon of hope for lower-income families.

“You know, to get out of subpar housing, which can be in an extended stay motel, where you don’t have any kitchen facilities into four walls and your own home, and it just provides so much hope for individuals,” said Stallings.

Bill Jones was not available for an interview, but he said in a press release that he hopes the community will “empower our neighbors.”