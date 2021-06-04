GCSO mourns the death of long-time detention officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that one of its detention officers passed away.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Detention Officer Karen O’Dell passed away this week. O’Dell began working for the Sheriff’s Office in 2016 and worked in the Warrants Division for the past five years.

Before working with GCSO, O’Dell worked in the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office and was a U.S. Navy veteran.

“Karen was like a mother to all of her co-workers and always had a piece of candy to give out. Karen was a very sweet lady and she will be greatly missed,” GCSO said.

O’Dell is survived her husband, three daughters and five grandchildren. The family will be holding a private service for her.