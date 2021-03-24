SGCHD announces no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in 35 weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced no new COVID-19 deaths among Greene County residents in the past week, between March 17-23.

This is long-awaited news that our community should be encouraged by,” said Acting Director of Health Katie Towns. “We want to give credit to those who have done their part to save lives, including individuals who have gotten vaccinated — or are in line to get vaccinated. Our community depends on each of us to make sure this trend of zero fatalities continues, especially as disease variants surge in other states. Although we are heading in the right direction, we cannot let our guard down.”

The last stretch of time with no COVID-19 deaths was July 9-22, 2020.

A total of 28,211 cases have been reported in Greene County.

672 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far in March.

113 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Health Department in the last week. The seven-day average for new cases is 21.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 422.