GCHD Director responds to White House mask recommendation for Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard responded to questions about a statewide mask mandate and Tuesday night’s Springfield City Council meeting.

In a recent report, the White House Coronavirus Task Force has elevated its recommendation for Missouri to close bars and issue a statewide mask mandate.

The group says university towns need a comprehensive plan to test all returning students with routine surveillance testing.

Goddard was asked why the state has not issued a mask mandate yet and he said, “They prefer local jurisdictions to make those decisions”. Goddard also says he believes there should at least be a regional approach.

