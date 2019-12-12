Gasoline scent in the sewers of Seymour

SEYMOUR, Mo. — The scent of gasoline has been in the air for the last six weeks in Seymour Missouri.

Since Nov. 1, a leak has been in the sewer system on Frances and Clinton Streets, right by the Hot Spot Gas Station.

Officials are still trying to figure out how it started.

Wendell Hall, the on-scene coordinator in this investigation, says his team will continue to drill around the sewer to try and figure out how the gas is getting in.

Hall’s crew has a ventilation system running through the sewer that has been taking the air out for four weeks.

“It’s a clay tile,” Hall said. “There are eight-inch clay tile sections. At each of those sections where the clay tiles meet, are areas where what they call infiltration gets in. Anywhere along that clay tile sewer system is an area where gasoline on the outside can get in. So that’s the hope is that we find that pathway of how it’s getting into the sewer.”

The ventilator on Frances Street will soon be replaced with an electric fan.