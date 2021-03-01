Gas station argument leads to stabbing, one man hospitalized

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– An argument at a gas station escalated into a stabbing last night in Springfield.

At about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a man entered the Fast n’ Friendly gas station on the 500 block of West Chestnut Expressway. Shortly after, another male entered with a dog.

The two men got into a verbal altercation which became physical in the store.

The fight continued outside the store, where the first man was then stabbed multiple times. Witnesses say the suspect then fled in a blue minivan.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are requesting for anybody with information on the situation to contact them at 911 or the non-emergency line at 417-864-1810.