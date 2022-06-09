SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With gas prices hitting new record highs, some people have been finding alternative ways of transportation to save money. Here’s a breakdown of how and what to look for in a new bike.

Ozarksfirst.com spoke with General Manager Patrick Winstead of A&B Cycle. He says more and more people have been purchasing bikes.

“There’s a statistic that Trek uses that 80% of all car rides are less than two miles,” said Winstead. “So riding a bike two miles is pretty doable for most people.”

He says by the time you park your car and get in your car, it doesn’t take that much longer to ride your bike.

According to Google Maps, a bike ride from Bass Pro Shops to the Springfield Brewing Company, which is a 2.5-mile ride, would take an average person 13-15 minutes to get there.

“You kind of multitask too. Because then you’re getting exercise as well as commuting. So you’re saving money on gas, you’re getting exercise, you’re burning calories. It’s kind of a win-win.” says Winstead.

With bike sales going up due to the pandemic and inventory back to normalcy, now might be a good time to purchase a bike.

Here’s what Winstead says to make the best purchase:

Start with what purpose you’re going to use it for. Decide if you want to just use it to ride around town on paved trails and city roads or do you plan to use it for off-road journeys. Go to a bike shop and have them find you the right type and size you will need. Go on a test ride. See if you like it and ask how it all works like shifting, using the breaks or charging the batteries.

“E-Bikes are awesome. They’re one of the biggest growing categories in the bike world right now. People love them. It gets more people out on bikes and lets people ride together that maybe wouldn’t be able to ride together very easily otherwise. So it’s really been a good thing for most people.” says Winstead.

He says electric bikes pedal and handles just like a regular bicycle, but the electric components are meant to augment human power and not completely replace it.

“These have the Bosch motor that’s built into the frame of the bike and then the battery is also built into the frame. So on these, you still pedal it. It’s called a pedal assist. There’s not a throttle or anything on it. So you ride it like a regular bike and it feels like a regular bike, only it’s giving you a lot of help.” says Winstead.

See the video above for the full interview and demonstration of an ebike.