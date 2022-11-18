SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Over 55 million people are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this year. According to AAA Insurance, that’s a slight increase over last year’s estimated total number of travelers.

According to Ozarks First gas price tracker, the national average price for gas is $3.72 per gallon.

Here in Missouri, the average gas price is $3.30 per gallon.

According to gasbuddy.com, gas prices will be the highest they have ever been during the Thanksgiving holiday.

But that’s not stopping travelers from hitting the roads this year.

Over 49 million people are expected to travel by car this year and just over 4 million are going to be traveling by plane.

However, how much more or less you will have to pay for gas depends on which states you travel to.

A lot of southern states have the lowest gas prices in the country. States such as Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana all have gas prices lower than the national average and that list includes Missouri.

To stay up to date on gas prices here in the Ozarks visit Ozarks First Gas Price Tracker. It will help you find the lowest gas prices in the area and can help you save money.

Travel officials recommend travelers plan ahead for Thanksgiving and — if you can — leave a day or two before so you can avoid heavier traffic.