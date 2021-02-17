Gas prices predicted to rise during cold weather conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Higher gas prices are expected in the days ahead, according to GasBuddy.

Due to the colder temperatures, The company expects gasoline’s national average price to jump up 10-20 cents per gallon from its current price of $2.54 per gallon.

This jump in price would result in the highest seasonal costs five years.

“The quicker the affected refineries are able to come back online, the better, and perhaps less painful for motorists than if they remain out of service for even longer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Oil prices have continued to rally as global oil demand recovers from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the extreme cold weather shutting refineries down, us motorists just can’t seem to catch a break. We probably won’t see much, if any relief, anytime soon.”

GasBuddy says to shop around for the lowest gas prices and to drive mindfully.