Gas prices on the rise due to February snowstorms

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The record-breaking cold during the week of Feb. 14 is causing drivers to pay more at the gas station pump.

The national average price for a gallon of gas raised 14 cents over two weeks and some Springfield drivers say they are feeling the impact.

“A majority of my paycheck goes into my gas, just to get to point A and B,” said Darrius Rickman, a Springfield driver. “I’ve been draining my account like crazy just to fill up my gas tank.”

Josiah Daniels, another Springfield driver, says residents who work out of town are going to struggle to get to work.

“If you live here in town and you’re working out in Rogersville or you’re driving out to Marshfield or Seymour, It doesn’t matter; you’re not going to be able to have the not enough funds to get out there,” said Daniels. “So they’re going to have to boost up how much you make.”

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said crude oil prices jumped from nearly $8 a barrel to $60 a barrel in the past month.

Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan said the extreme cold across the U.S. caused about 20% of the nation’s oil refiners’ capacity to be cut.

“We are talking about tens of millions of gallons of gasoline that weren’t being produced every day,” said De Haan. “That has a very quick impact. This is not unfortunately like a light switch. These refineries need to take days to get everything back up to temperature before production is back to normal levels.”

De Haan said prices should slow or go back down as refineries get back online. However, spring is expected to bring another long-term rise in gas prices as refineries start to transition to summer gasoline.

As spring and summer COVID-19 vaccinations become more available, De Haan said the gas industry expects a big spike in demand with the price per gallon getting closer to $3.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield Mo

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
11 mph NNW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Partly cloudy. Low near 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

53°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

53°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Some clouds. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

53°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

58° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 58° 29°

Thursday

49° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 49° 32°

Friday

50° / 36°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 50° 36°

Saturday

62° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 62° 42°

Sunday

55° / 31°
Showers
Showers 40% 55° 31°

Monday

55° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 55° 36°

Tuesday

54° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 19% 54° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

7 PM
Clear
2%
46°

43°

8 PM
Clear
2%
43°

41°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
41°

38°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
38°

37°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
37°

36°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
36°

34°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
34°

33°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
33°

32°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
32°

32°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
32°

31°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
31°

30°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
30°

30°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
30°

32°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
32°

35°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
35°

38°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
38°

41°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
41°

44°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

46°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

48°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

44°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now
Downstream 300x100