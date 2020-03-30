Gas prices lower than $2 a gallon in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Gas prices are at the lowest level since 2016 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gas Buddy is predicting the national average could get as low as $1.49 per gallon by mid-April.

Drivers, like Crystal Adams from St. Louis, are taking extra precautions at the pump.

“Have hand sanitizer, when I get back in the car we will use it garb a paper towel to grab the pump handle not to touch anything,” Adams said.

Triple-A says this is the time when many drivers would be heading out for spring break trips and they won’t really get to take advantage of this drop in prices.

Springfield city officials last week told us there has been a 40% drop in traffic because of the stay at home order.

