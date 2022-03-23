SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Gas prices have gotten so expensive that some delivery drivers are now refusing to take orders. People who drive for DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber say without a respectable tip, they might not pick up your food.

Katelyn Ford delivers orders for Uber Eats full-time. According to AAA, Missouri’s average gas price right now is $3.76. With these prices, Ford says she has to turn down some delivery requests.

“Before the gas prices started to spike it was a lot easier to accept the smaller orders,” Ford said. “Now that prices have gone up, I definitely have to filter through who I’m going to accept and who I’m not.”

Ford says if an order is going to cost more in gas than how much money she will earn, she will opt out of making the delivery.

“No one wants to go into work just to lose money. That’s not the point. It’s really unfortunate because I feel like a lot of people in the area are noticing that their orders are taking a lot longer to get to them. It’s harder for us drivers to accept the orders that just aren’t giving us an appropriate amount of money for the job that we’re doing.”

Ford has made 670 deliveries in a year. Since the gas prices went up, Ford says she has done the same amount of orders per day.

“I will stay out for longer to make sure that I get enough orders that are paying enough for me to fill my gas tank, and also go home and feed my family.”

With fuel being difficult to afford, Ford says some extra money will go a long way towards making sure someone’s food actually gets delivered.

“I would definitely say that if a customer wants to get their order quickly, efficiently and not have to worry about if it’s going to get honestly run off with. Some Uber drivers don’t care a whole lot about their jobs and just take off with orders. I think the best way would be to make sure that you tip in the app. Make sure that we can see it beforehand.”

Ford says a lot of drivers would rather have someone tip through their delivery app than pay in cash. When someone adds in a tip, Ford is able to see roughly how much money she’ll make. This allows Ford to decide if making a delivery is worth it.

“If that price is significantly under the mileage that it’s telling me it’s going to be, I can’t pick up the order because I don’t know if I’m going to get paid enough to cover the gas that it takes to take that order.”

Uber is trying to help out its delivery drivers. On March 11, it added a $0.35 or $0.45 surcharge to each Uber Eats order, depending on where the customer is located. 100% of the surcharge goes to the driver. This is temporary for at least the next 60 days, which is when Uber will decide if it needs to make any changes.

Ford says she appreciates Uber trying to look out for its workers, but she feels the surcharge isn’t helping drivers as much as Uber hoped it would.

“I think myself and other Uber drivers are really hoping that they’ll increase the amount of money that they’re giving us. So far, it’s not affecting [me] a whole lot honestly.”

Other delivery services have also made an effort to help their drivers. DoorDash recently added a gas rewards program, and Grubhub raised how much its drivers get paid per mile.