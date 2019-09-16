Gas prices expected to rise this week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. — Gas prices are expected to rise soon due to attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The attacks reportedly cut Saudi Arabia’s production capability in half.

A day ago, the national average for gas was $2.56 a gallon.

Triple A says most people will wait until it’s much higher before altering their driving habits.

Patrick Dehaan, the head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, says we have never seen such a disruption in oil production.

He also cautions people should resist the urge to rush out and fill up their tanks.

If everyone did that, it could bring about a real shortage.

“What motorists should do, or could do in this case, is try to reduce their demand for a week or two,” Dehaan said. “That would make a sizable difference, if we could all scale back, just a little bit.”

Some experts are predicting a 10 to 25 cent increase for a gallon of gas September 17 or 18.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now