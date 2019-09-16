Gas prices expected to rise this week

U.S. — Gas prices are expected to rise soon due to attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The attacks reportedly cut Saudi Arabia’s production capability in half.

A day ago, the national average for gas was $2.56 a gallon.

Triple A says most people will wait until it’s much higher before altering their driving habits.

Patrick Dehaan, the head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, says we have never seen such a disruption in oil production.

He also cautions people should resist the urge to rush out and fill up their tanks.

If everyone did that, it could bring about a real shortage.

“What motorists should do, or could do in this case, is try to reduce their demand for a week or two,” Dehaan said. “That would make a sizable difference, if we could all scale back, just a little bit.”

Some experts are predicting a 10 to 25 cent increase for a gallon of gas September 17 or 18.