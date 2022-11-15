SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Friends of the Garden will be hosting its 4th Annual Gardens Aglow event. The event is a botanical-themed light festival that will take place at Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park.

Over 175,000 lights will be featured around the structures and the landscaping. “Light features include RGB lights, light tunnels, firecracker lights, framed installations, water feature lights, up lighting and string lights,” according to a newsletter.

Local vendors will be selling hot beverages and treats. There will also be a fire pit for guests to get warm. Live music will be played on some evenings.

The event will take place 5 – 8:30 p.m. from Friday through Sunday on the following dates:

Nov. 25-27

Dec. 2-4

Dec. 9-11

Dec. 30-31

It will also take place Fri., December 16 through Fri., December 23, and on Mon., December 26.

Tickets can be purchased on the Friends of the Garden website. Tickets purchased before the event are $5/adult and $2/children ages 3-12. Members are admitted for free.

“Each Gardens Aglow ticket helps support dozens of gardens, programs, and environmental improvements throughout the Springfield Botanical Gardens,” according to a newsletter.

Members can view the gardens before others from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fri., Nov. 18. This sneak-peak will be for garden sponsors and members of Friends of the Garden and Springfield Sister Cities Association.

For more information about the event and to learn how to volunteer or become a member, click here.