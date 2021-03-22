Garde’n Gate Provisions offers free prom dresses to high school girls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local group is playing the Fairy Godmother by hosting a free event offering prom dresses to hundreds of high school girls.

Garde’n Gate Provisions held the event at North Point Church and offered free prom dresses, shoes, and jewelry. The event is to help ease the financial burden for girls and their families. Girls were even able to have dress alterations on-site.

Anna Hogue with Garde’n Gate Prvisons says the second year of “Let us be your Fairy Godmother” saw an overwhelming amount of support.

“We have just been very blessed by the outpouring of so many people in the community,” said Hogue. “We’ve just partnered with a bunch of great organizations and the community has all pitched in and donated all these dresses so we could just offer them to the girls that need them.”

If you missed the event you can reach out to Garde’n Gate Provisions to find a prom dress for free.