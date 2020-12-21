Galloway neighborhood zoning issue heads to the August 2021 ballot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Last Monday, Springfield City Council voted to move the Galloway rezoning issue to the August 2021 ballot.

The vote was approved 8-1 to let voters decide to approve or deny General Ordinance 6614, passed by City Council on September 21, 2020.

The ordinance reads,

“Amending the Springfield Land Development Code, Section 36-306, ‘Official zoning map and rules for interpretation,’ by rezoning 4.2 acres of property, generally located at 3503, 3521, 3527, and 3535 South Lone Pine Avenue from R-SF, Single-family Residential, GR, General Retail, and LB, Limited Business District to Planned Development No. 374; and adopting an updated Official Zoning Map.”

If the vote is approved in August, developers could build apartment complexes, and new businesses could also open up. The amendment would lower the maximum structure height for the buildings at least 60 feet from the property/right of way line along Lone Pine Avenue. Other changes would be removing the underground garage and creating additional parking on 3527 East Loan Pine, west of the Purple Shamrock building.

The discussion for development on Lone Pine Avenue has been going on for more than two years.