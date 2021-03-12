Galloway businesses have been able to thrive during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD — 4×4 Brewing Company has done well enough to expand into a second location, set to open next year, and Firehouse Pottery has had a big year too.

One year after the first case of COVID-19 was announced in Greene County, there has been an immense loss of life, and several businesses have had to close their doors.

But through it all, some businesses have actually come out stronger over the last 12 months.

Before COVID-19 hit, Galloway Village was one of the fastest-growing areas of Springfield. Two businesses KOLR10 visited – 4×4 Brewing Company and Firehouse Pottery – are positioned better than ever.

“4×4 is basically four husbands, and four wives. The four of us couples traveled, we’re good friends, always enjoyed this industry, decided to go on this little adventure together,” says Co-Owner Derek Shimeall.

The four couples believed that 2020 was shaping up to be “their year”. Then weeks later, things were shut down and it was a scramble for information. That forced the company to reinvent themselves frequently.

“We basically came to work every Monday and decided what business are we going to be this week. What is our business model, and what do we have to do this week?” Shimeall says.

That lead to pursuing other revenue streams, such as canning their beer and getting it onto shelves in stores.

“It forced us out of our comfort zone and made us shift and make decisions that we probably wouldn’t have done otherwise.”

The success they have enjoyed this year has allowed them the opportunity to build a second location from the ground up. The new location in Fremont Hills should open sometime in 2022.

Just down the street from their current location, another business that has been around for much longer has adapted as well.

After 25 years, Firehouse Pottery Owner Amie VanDamme says the shifts they made are likely here to stay.

“We started offering curbside to go, we will always offer that now because what we have learned is that people enjoy being in their homes and they enjoy being with family,” says VanDamme.

Even something as simple as adding houseplants to their inventory, was a big step in helping their customers cope when the the picture the future, wasn’t always clear.

“When people are stressed out, creativity is wonderful,” says VanDamme.