NIXA, Mo.- Bus drivers in Nixa participated in a bus decorating contest the past week.

The contest is an annual tradition in the Nixa School District. Around 18 bus drivers took part in the contest. Each bus has a different holiday theme, from Snoopy and Woodstock to candy canes.

Voting for the contest ends Friday; click here to vote.

Below is a gallery of some of the school bus grilles featured. Click here to see all buses.