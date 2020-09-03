Gainesville schools going virtual due to several students, employees in quarantine

GAINESVILLE, Mo. — The Gainesville School District announced classes will go entirely virtual beginning Sept. 4.

The district says several students and staff are in quarantine, which is negatively impacting the educational process.

“We do not believe it is wise to continue on this path without making serious adjustments,” the school district wrote in their statement.

Classes will continue virtually until Sept. 14. All sports, extracurricular and any school-related events will not take place during this time.

The district says the schools will be completely re-sanitized and teachers will work with students virtually.