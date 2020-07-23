Future of Springfield tourism unknown as events cancel or postpone due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau (SCVB) says the tourism industry is still suffering from the impact of COVID-19.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) canceled its September meeting in Springfield. The canceled meeting is an estimated loss of $40 million for the city.

“It’s a major loss of tax dollars for the community because when people come in and spend the night in hotels, eat in restaurants and shop they are spending money which all generates all tax dollars for our community,” said Dana Maugans, sales director of SCVB. “There’s just no money being spent on convention business right now.”

The NRA cancelation, according to Maugans, is the most recent of several conventions that either postponed or canceled since the pandemic.

With many uncertainties, Maugan says planners are hesitant to book any events in Springfield as cases continue to rise.

The SCVB isn’t promoting any travel right now and is looking years into the future.

“We’re not booking stuff for the current year of 2020,” said Maugans. “We wouldn’t be doing that anyway. We always book several years out for our conventions and events. We certainly aren’t promoting people to travel if it’s not safe. We’re just trying to plant the seeds now so that later in ’21, ’22, and ’23, we’ll have a harvest of the groups and sporting events.”

Other events canceled in the year of 2020 include the Gold Wing Roadriders Association and the United Methodist Church Convention.