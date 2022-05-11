WAYNESVILLE, Mo.– Future military members from high schools across the area are being honored Wednesday in Waynesville.

The Community Salute to Service event, at the high school gym, honored the students for their commitment to serve their country.

In attendance was Commanding General of the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood Maj. Gen. James Bonner, Adjutant General of the Missouri National Guard Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton and Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Waynesville R-VI School District Superintendent, Dr. Brian Henry, said students from area high schools are being individually recognized by the branch of the military they are joining.

“Citizens owe a debt of gratitude to those who raise their hand to serve in our military,” Henry said. “Less than 1 percent of Americans join the military, and it is an honor to host this event that recognizes students from throughout South-Central Missouri, who are making the decision to serve our nation.”