REPUBLIC, Mo. — The community of Republic is responding to the news of a development planned for the city that will bring new dining, shopping and entertainment options.

The new development, centered close to the Amazon Warehouse, will be called the Iron Grain District. Community members said these plans show just how fast the city is expanding.

“For Republic to bring something like that, Amazon, Convoy of Hope, just to name a few of the big developments that have come into town, it’s pretty amazing,” said Joe Ferrier, who used to live in Republic.

Developer, Magers Management Company, said they plan to offer contemporary multi-family housing and townhomes within walking distance to new local dining, shopping, and entertainment. People who live in Republic said more housing options are much needed.

“One of my buddies got one of the last one-bedroom apartments and they were saying he’s lucky he picked that one up because there wasn’t very many two bedrooms left,” said Kerie Morrison, who lives in Republic. “They had just finished building that last year or the year before and already filled up. We already need new apartments at this point.”

The nearly $65 million community project of the Iron Grain District will be the largest mixed-use development in the city of Republic.

“The proposed Iron Grain District project brings retail and residential development together in a way that aligns with our current goal to make Republic a great place to live, work and play,” said Matthew Russell, Republic Mayor.

Developers said the residential arm of district is anticipated to offer 200 plus units, a pool, clubhouse, dog park and walking trails.

A 24,000 square foot shopping center is planned for the first phase of development, with additional lots available for lease.

“It is exciting to see this continued investment in our community. Iron Grain District represents the kind of intentional development that sets Republic apart,” said David Cameron, City Administrator of Republic.

Developers said the Iron Grain District name honors Republic’s historical roots as a major Midwest railroad crossroad and home to one of the largest mills in the area.