Furloughed employees at Springfield hotel told their jobs are scheduled to be terminated

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Area hotels are furlough dozens of workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president of Atrium Hospitality, owner of the University Plaza Hotel and Convention Center, made a video saying furloughed workers will have until Oct. 31 before their jobs are terminated.

One male employee has been working at Springfield’s University Plaza for five years and has been furloughed since March 23. He asked KOLR10 to keep his identity hidden while he searches for jobs.

“They didn’t communicate very well,” said the furloughed employee. “They let us know by video, and no one told anybody. It’s disheartening, in my opinion. It seemed like he didn’t care.”

This video from the president is the latest blow to the local hotel industry since Atrium first announced furloughs in mid-March. The University Plaza furloughed 112 employees, and another 115 were furloughed at Chateau on The Lake Resort and Spa in Branson.

“They aren’t going to bring anybody back from that furlough list, more or less housekeeping and front desk, so I’m sure it’s about 100 and some, I wouldn’t be surprised,” said the furloughed employee.

Dozens more will also be let go from the Residence Inn on National and James River Freeway, Courtyard Marriot at the Springfield Airport, and The Q Hotel and Suites on East Trafficway.

The furloughed employee says the University Plaza has also cut worker’s salaries.

“They’ve reduced salary to 20%,” said the furloughed employee. “The hourly staff is really getting hurt. If I came back, the salary would be 20% less than what it was.”

KOLR10 reached out to Atrium about the furloughs and it responded with a statement: