BRANSON, Mo. — According to the Branson Tri-Lakes News, the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home in Branson is currently on fire.

The funeral home is on E. Missouri 76. According to Branson News and Weather, Highway 76 is closed down in that area.

KOLR10 has a team on the way to the location. We will update this story as soon as we receive more information.

Local viewer, Jennifer Sandoval, shared a live stream of the fire:

KOLR10’s photographer is on the scene: