HOLLISTER, Mo. – The family of teen drowning victim Ty Lewis will benefit from a fundraiser hosted by the Hollister community on July 14th.

The 15-year-old passed away at a St. Louis Children’s hospital days after he was pulled from a swimming area at Table Rock Lake by witnesses and was revived by first responders.

The benefit is at Chad Fuqua Park in Hollister until 8 p.m. Local restaurants are sponsoring the event, and all proceeds will support the Lewis family.