SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A fundraiser has been started for the family of Dustin Brandhorst, the Ebenezer firefighter who died while responding to a fire on March 19.

Ebenezer Fire Protection District will be offering T-shirts printed by The Greek Corner Screen Printing and Embroidery, with orders available until April 18, 2022.

Shirts are for sale at $20 with all profits going towards Ebenezer Fire Protection District’s memorial fund. To purchase a t-shirt, click here.

Direct donations are also being accepted by the memorial fund in Pleasant Hope, MO. Checks contributing to the fund should be made out to Ebenezer Fire Protection District PO Box 397, mailed to Central Bank at 103 S. Main, Pleasant Hope, MO 65725, with the memo line reading “Firefighter Brandhorst”.

The fire district also said an additional fundraiser via memorial decals is ongoing with Blue Duck Decals, with 100% of sales going to the Brandhorst family. To purchase a memorial decal, click here.