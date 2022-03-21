GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The community is coming together to support the family of fallen firefighter Dustin Brandhorst.

Brandhorst, a volunteer firefighter with the Ebenezer Fire Protection District, died on Friday when the firetruck he was driving overturned.

A local business in Republic has started selling decals, in honor of Dustin, to help the cause.

The owners, Matt and Katie Hough, of Blue Bird Signs said all proceeds from decal sales will go directly to Dustin’s family.

“It’s got a biblical verse on it that his wife said was one of his favorite verses, so we were able to fit that on there,” said Katie. “Then his last call date and just his name at the bottom.”

Matt and Katie said the newly started fundraiser is already gaining momentum.

Within just hours, more than 130 people had purchased a decal.

“We provided enough for Ebenezer to put on their apparatus and fire helmets and enough for his family, too,” said Katie. “You’ll probably see some on quite a few fire trucks around here.”

The pair said the cause hits close to home.

“My wife, Katie, is a police officer,” said Matt. “I’m a firefighter. If there’s somebody in uniform around here, we’re probably friends with them. This is our extended family.”

They said the decals allow people to remember Dustin’s sacrifice for years to come. To purchase one, click here.

Officials with the Ebenezer Fire Department invite people to continue bringing items for Dustin’s memorial.

Due to the weather, the memorial has been moved indoors at station four.

They said all items that are still in good condition will be given to the family when they are ready.