Funding approved for body cameras for Springfield police officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department will be getting body cameras after the Springfield City Council passed the bill unanimously Monday, Oct. 5.

Police Chief Paul Williams talked to the council about the body cameras back in September saying it would be a positive addition to the department.

“There’s been a lot of studies conducted over the last decade on body-worn cameras,” said Chief Paul Williams, with the Springfield Police Department. “The one consistent result is people behave better when they know they’re being filmed. That’s for officers and citizens.”

Every Springfield Police Department officer will be getting a body camera, which adds up to about 240 cameras.