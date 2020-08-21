Fulnecky’s temporary restraining order request denied

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools says Kristi Fulnecky’s temporary restraining order request was denied on behalf of three plaintiffs.

This denied request doesn’t end the entire case, but SPS says this decision made by the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri validated the school district’s re-entry plan and its implementation.

During the development of the School Re-Entry Plan, the district received significant feedback from parents, staff, administrators, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and others. The extraordinary circumstances posed by COVID-19 require the district to continue to adapt service delivery to limit the risk of potential exposure. Today’s decision affirms these necessary actions. Springfield Public Schools

Back in July, 2020, Kristi Fulnecky filed a lawsuit against the City of Springfield, Mayor Ken McClure and seven-members of the City Council regarding the face mask ordinance.

“Mandating the public to wear masks is a violation of civil rights and a blatant overreach of the city government,” Fulnecky said in her press release.

Fulnecky has also filed a lawsuit against Branson’s masking ordinance.