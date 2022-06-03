SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A recreation trail new to Springfield is now receiving national recognition.

Fulbright Spring Greenway, whose newest section opened to the public in 2021, is one of nine new trails across the country being recognized as a National Recreation Trail by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland in celebration of Great Outdoors Month and National Trails Day.

“These new trails will help expand community connections to green spaces where children can play, families can connect, and a love and appreciation for the outdoors can be nurtured,” Haaland said in a press release.

The Fulbright Spring Greenway trail began construction in 2019 on the site of the former Fulbright Landfill, which was designated by the Environmental Protection Agency as a Federal Superfund site following the discovery of contaminated wastes and soils in the area, according to Ozark Greenway’s website.

Fulbright Spring Greenway is the fifth trail in the Springfield area to be designated a National Recreation Trail, alongside Frisco Highline Trail, Wilson’s Creek, South Creek and Galloway Creek Greenways. All five are currently being managed by Ozark Greenways Inc.