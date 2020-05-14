From telecommunicator to director: Emergency Communications Department promotes 25-year employee

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield-Green County’s 911 Emergency Communications Department will now be run by the department’s 25-year employee.

The city of Springfield says Kris Inman, the new emergency communications director, will begin running the 70-employee department on May 24.

Inman joined the department in 1994 as a telecommunicator, promoted to acting supervisor/certified trainer in 1997, supervisor in 2003 and to training and education manager in 2012.

“What a spectacular opportunity this is to get to lead such a talented group of dedicated public safety professionals, particularly given my history of sitting right where they sit, doing the same job they do,” Inman said. “I’m humbled and immensely proud to become the first former dispatcher here to advance to the position of director, and I love the message it sends to our staff.”

