Freedom Encounter buys theater in Branson, makes plans to build museum

BRANSON, Mo. — A non-profit has purchased the old Tony Orlando Theater in Branson, Missouri, in hopes of turning it into an interactive freedom museum.

The new attraction, Freedom Encounter, will be an experimental museum with a live theater using holographic characters, a colonial village children’s area, a restaurant and a bookstore.

The idea was developed by Freedom Focus, a non-profit that has produced shows for Veteran’s Week the last few years in Branson.

Darren Myers, the president and founder of Freedom Focus, said the project is still in the planning phase.

“Well, we’re in the middle of a capital campaign right now trying to raise funds to make this happen,” said Myers. “It just depends on when the funds come in, but we’ll open the theater first if we need to and then add the other two sections, or we’ll just do it all at once. We’re still in the planning stages, and a lot of it depends on how many people get involved and how quickly we raise funds.”

Myers said the new attraction is meant to creatively teach the story of tyranny, faith, freedom and to inspire the current generation to stand for the cause of freedom.