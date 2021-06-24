Free welding classes being offered at Springfield college

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A free four-week welding boot camp is taking place at Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) for anyone at least 18-years-old.

The camp will begin on June 21 and go Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until July 19.

Up to 18 students can attend the camp happening at the ITT building on the OTC Springfield campus.

Students in class, according to OTC, will be taught the following welding basics:

Welding safety essentials

Introduction to welding and weld processes

Math fundamentals for welding

Welding symbols and codes

Plasma cutting

Polishing and grinding

Those who complete the course will earn a 10-hour safety certificate from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and a certificate from the American Welding Society.

For more information, visit the Summer Welding Bootcamp website. Students interested in enrolling in the program should call the Center for Workforce Development at 417-447-8888 or email cwd@otc.edu.