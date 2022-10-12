SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In celebration of World Vasectomy Month, and in the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood is offering free vasectomies in Springfield, Joplin, and St. Louis.

Planned Parenthood St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri is offering free vasectomies to the uninsured for one day: Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. People in Joplin will be able to get their free vasectomies on Nov. 5 at the same times.

According to Planned Parenthood, vasectomies are permanent. Though someone can get their vasectomy reversed, it does not guarantee their fertility will return. The reversal surgery is also complicated and can be costly. Planned Parenthood advised that if someone is considering getting a vasectomy, they should be sure that they do not want to get someone pregnant for the rest of their lives.

Recovering from a vasectomy procedure generally takes a few days. It is suggested that you don’t exercise and do physical labor for a week after the procedure.

For more information or to plan a visit, people need to call for a prescreening appointment before their vasectomy by calling 800-230-PLAN. Openings for the free vasectomies are limited.