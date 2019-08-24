Free training program in Springfield helps people find jobs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield has a free training program that’s helping people find jobs.

“Green for Green” offers the chance to get environmental certificates in five weeks that can lead to a job in three fields:

Manufacturing

Construction

Technology

A graduating and hiring event occurred today with 11 students graduating.

Jaloria Rose Thomas-Dinelt looks back on her short, but a productive journey to graduation.

“The lessons were very informative, very thorough and friendly. They were also personable it brought it home to us as students why our work matters.”

Some lessons included forklift and demolition training.

Program coordinator Wendy Graves says the session has a 95% success rate.

“A lot of them work with the unions, a lot of them have worked with environmental employers, a lot of them have gone to warehouse positions so really it’s been all over the board.” Graves said.

After students graduate, they get to network with a variety of companies including Sunbelt Environmental.

“One of our biggest employers is Sunbelt environmental.” Graves said. “He has hired the most graduates and we’ve had other environmental companies and warehouses hire as well.”

Angela Brees of the EPA says the grant of $200,000 lasts three years and has been funding the program for six years.

“There is a lot of legacy contamination throughout Missouri and most of the Midwest states.”

Registration for the Spring 2020 session is now open. To sign up, contact Wendy Graves at 417-841-3341.

Fill out their online application by clicking here.