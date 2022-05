SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In celebration of Memorial Day, the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri will be waiving adoption fees for an adult dog or cat for any member of the military.

Beginning May 27 through May 30, free pet adoptions will be available for active duty, reserve or veterans of the military.

The Humane Society is located at 3161 W. Norton Rd. in Springfield.

For more information or to see the pets available for adoption, click here.