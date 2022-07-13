SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The moment everyone has been waiting for is here: National French Fry Day. With it comes plenty of opportunities for customers to get free fries from national fast food chains after they purchase something or give up space on their phones for the company’s mobile apps.

Burger King

Burger King scoffs at French Fry Day, opting instead for a year’s worth of French fries — kind of. For the rest of 2022, customers who are Royal Perks members can get any size of fries once a week. You can sign up for the reward program through the Burger King app or by going onto the company’s website.

Charleys Cheesesteaks

Those hungry for something other than burgers can go to Charleys Cheesesteaks. This company will give you free fries if you use the mobile rewards app.

McDonald’s

Today, McDonald’s is giving away free orders of large French fries. Though you don’t have to purchase anything, you do have to download the McDonald’s mobile app and order them through your phone. There is no such thing as a free lunch.

Penn Station

Head to Penn Station for a small order of fries with any sub today. You’ll need a coupon or the code FRYDAY when ordering online.

Sonic

Sonic will give you free medium fries or tater tots today. All you have to do is order something else through the company’s mobile app.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s isn’t afraid to make a day last a week. Wendy’s “Fry Week” gives customers free fries with the purchase of other items. Similar to McDonald’s approach, customers will have to claim the offers through the Wendy’s mobile app. Those deals are: