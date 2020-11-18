Free flu shots offered in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Any person can go get a free flu shot at the old Price Cutter parking lot on Kansas and Grand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Doctor Matthew Stinson said we could see a surge in flu cases as early as December 2020 or as late as February 2021.

“I Wouldn’t say that cases are less prominent this year than other years,” said Stinson. “We don’t really know what to expect this year. Are we going to see a huge flu surge? Or are we going to see less of that because of the masking and the distancing that we as a community are doing?”

Hospitals say the main concern goes back to having enough beds to treat those suffering from either virus.

COVID-19 guidelines may help stop the spread of the virus and the flu, but an average of 30,000 people die from the flu each year.

Stinson said there is really no way to know by symptoms whether you have COVID-19 or the flu, so people need to get the flu shot.

“Then you start getting into the confusion of testing about when you come in, whether you need a flu test or a COVID test,” said Stinson. “The answer to that real soon is going to be yes, you need both of them because you could have the flu, you could have COVID, or worst-case scenario you could have both.”

According to Stinson, COVID-19 is putting new importance on staying home when you’re sick and trying to protect others from getting infected.