TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Free flu shots will be available in Taney County on Tuesday, Oct 20, for Missouri residents 18 and older.

The event will be hosted in the parking lot of the Branson Neurology and Pain Center.

These free shots are provided in partnership with the Missouri Department of Health. There will be no out-of-pocket fee for participants.

Appointments are not necessary and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.