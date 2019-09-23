Free flu shot offered to uninsured Greene County adult residents

OAKLAND, CA – DECEMBER 19: A Walgreens employee holds a syringe during a free flu shot clinic at Allen Temple Baptist Church on December 19, 2014 in Oakland, California. Oakland residents received no cost flu shots during a flu shot clinic at Allen Temple Baptist Church. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Flu season may start earlier this year and the Springfield Flu Coalition is offering free flu shots for uninsured adults.

Clinics are free for uninsured Greene County adult residents only, and are available at the following times:

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 9:00 a.m. – noon

Salvation Army, 1707 W. Chestnut Expressway

Monday, Oct. 14, 9:00 a.m. – noon

Crosslines, 615 N. Glenstone Ave.

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Hand-in-Hand Multicultural Center, 1436 W. Hovey

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1609 N. Summit Ave.

Sunday, Oct. 20, 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

South Fremont Freewill Baptist & Korean Church, 4547 S. Fremont Ave.

Sunday, Oct. 20, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1609 N. Summit Ave.

For children and adults who have insurance local pharmacies, doctor’s offices, schools, and other local facilities offer little to no cost vaccines.

The following at individuals who are considered at high risk:

Adults 65 years and older,

Pregnant women,

Young children

Children with neurologic conditions,

And individuals with these conditions: asthma, heart disease or stroke, diabetes, HIV/AIDS and/or cancer

For more information on the flu shot go to health.springfieldmo.gov/flu