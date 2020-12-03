SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Free COVID-19 testing in Springfield will continue Thursday, Dec. 3, until 7 p.m. and Friday, Dec 4, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Greene County.

The testing is happening at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and is a part of the Missouri Department of Health’s testing efforts through out the state.

The event is drive-through only and you have to administer the nasal swab yourself.

Registration is encouraged which can be done online or by phone by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.

“It takes two to three days to get your results back but you get your results via text message,” said Captain Jeremy Idleman, National Guard public affairs officer. “And you go on the DHSS website to register. It’s really easy. It takes about ten to fifteen minutes to get through a line.”

Free COVID-19 testing is available at cox Branson every Tuesday for the rest of the year. You can register ahead of time online.