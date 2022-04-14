SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing Friday, April 15, 2022, to give people peace of mind ahead of the Easter weekend.

Testing is available at the Westside Public Health Center at 660 Scenic Avenue in Springfield between 8:00 and 11:30 a.m. Appointments can be made at COVIDTesting417.com. Walk-ins are also welcome and people do not need to be showing symptoms to be tested.

Most individuals can expect test results within 24 hours ahead of Easter and Passover gatherings.

The Health Department said since Greene County is at a low community impact level for COVID-19 according to the CDC, masking may not be necessary during gatherings. The department advises anyone with symptoms, a positive test, or known exposure to COVID-19 should wear a mask.

Treatment options can be explored at TreatCOVID417.com and a list of vaccine clinics is available at Vaccine417.com.