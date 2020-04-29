Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing Thursday in Mountain Home

BRANSON, Mo.– The Univesity of Arkansas is partnering with Baxter Regional Medical Center to provide a free community drive-thru evaluation clinic for COVID-19.

The testing will be administered from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at 1507 Fairgrounds Drive in Mountain Home.

This evaluation clinic is for anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms, including cough, fever, or shortness of breath. The results take several days to come back, and you will receive a phone call about your test results.

For those unable to come and get tested, UAMS is providing virtual urgent care at https://uamshealth.com/healthnow/. You can also call their health hotline at 800-632-4502.

The governor of Arkansas had a two-day testing expansion or request to have people get tested the last Friday and Saturday. And we increased the test on a state-wide basis from about a thousand per day to about fifteen-hundred for those two days.” Ron Peterson/ CEO of Baxter Regional Medical Center

Shannon Nachtigal is the chief nursing officer for Baxter Regional Medical Center. She says this partnership with UAMS will help more people in their community who need to be tested.

“We were a little bit behind the curve because we can’t test everybody in our community with the testing we have on-site. We use those for our patients who come in sick that we think might have COVID, suspect them of having COVID. So we couldn’t test those in the community. And now, with this partnership with U-A-M-S, they’re coming with their testing. We’re going to be able to get people in the community that traditionally just managed at home unless they were too sick and needed to come to the hospital,” says Nachtigal.