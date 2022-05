BRANSON, Mo.– This Sunday, May 29, the Titanic Museum Attraction will be hosting the Wings Over the Ozarks Air Show and Music Festival, a free event benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks.

The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with multiple flying performances as well as love music performances.

For more information, visit the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks website.