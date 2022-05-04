SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More than 200 workers are receiving $38,495 in wages they are owed after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers didn’t pay them for hours worked.

Investigators found 3Pointe Restaurant Group Holdings LLC, which was doing business as Freddy’s, made workers clock out for 15-minute breaks they took for every six hours of work. Those employees were not paid for that break.

However, the Fair Labor Standards Act states that breaks between five and 20 minutes are common and workers should not be required to clock out for these breaks.

213 workers will receive their share of the $39,495 the U.S. Department of Labor determined they are owed.

Here is a list of restaurants that were investigated:

4507 W Walnut St., Rogers, AR 72756

1049 N Salem Road, Fayetteville, AR 72704

6800 W Sunset Ave., Springdale, AR 72762

3511 Highway 412 East, Siloam Springs, AR 72761

1185 Branson Hills Parkway, Branson, MO 65616

1915 W Marler Lane, Ozark, MO 65721

3757 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield, MO 65804

2305 N Glenstone Ave., Springfield, MO 65803

615 W El Camino Alto St., Springfield, MO 65810

“Foodservice workers are some of the nation’s lowest-paid workers. They depend upon every dollar earned to make ends meet and the law protects their rights to be paid for all the hours worked,” said Wage and Hour District Director Hanz Grünauer in a news release. “As businesses struggle to find the people they need to be successful, those who fail in their legal obligations to their workers may find it more difficult to retain and recruit workers in the future.”