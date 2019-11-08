Fraternity closes troubled University of Missouri chapter

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
University of Missouri_1447245003852.jpg

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – A University of Missouri fraternity with a troubled history is closing its door for now but could reopen with new members as early as 2022.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the Executive Committee of Sigma Chi International Fraternity announced Thursday that the chapter on the Columbia campus has been suspended. The organization’s international president, Steven Schuyler, wrote in a letter that, “The severity of the offenses that the chapter has committed are simply too grievous to allow the culture that exists within the group to perpetuate.” Current members will be barred from fraternity activities until 2024.

The chapter had been suspended by the university for four years in October 2002 in response to hazing violations. More recently, it got into trouble for providing alcohol to minors.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories