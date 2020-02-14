Frantic search in cold ends for 6-year-old; he was home

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in Kansas City searched in freezing weather for a missing 6-year-old boy for hours before discovering he had been in his home the entire time.

Police initially said that the child was last seen on video captured by a doorbell camera leaving the home on foot just before 9 p.m. Thursday. Several law enforcement agencies participated in the search, along with volunteers and the fire department. A drone also was used.

Police announced around 2:30 a.m. Friday that the boy had been found safe in the home.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now