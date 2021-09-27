Franklin Graham stops on Springfield on religious Route 66 tour

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Franklin Graham stopped in the Ozarks last week as part of a religious tour.
The “Route 66 God Loves You” tour stopped at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds with nearly 9,000 in attendance.
The tour will visit 80 cities across the country along Route 66. Graham says the tour is composed of prayer, live music, and a message of hope.
Several Springfield area churches and pastors worked with Graham to help spread that message of hope.
“People are sick of the pandemic, but we’re still in it, and I don’t think we can ignore it, but at the same time, I don’t think we back off or stop telling people about gods love, his son Jesus Christ, and that’s what we’re here to do,” said Graham, president & CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
After the Springfield stop, the tour moved west into Oklahoma.