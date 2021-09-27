Franklin Graham stops on Springfield on religious Route 66 tour

The weekend ended on a quiet but hotter note across the Ozarks and it's looking like that trend will continue as we kick-start the final week of the month. South to southwesterly winds will keep our temps well above average for this time of the year with highs expected to rise back close to 90° later on this afternoon. A cold front will be skirting by to our north but that will not make it through the area which will keep the warmer air around. High pressure has been in control but it has been moving eastward which will allow our next storm system to approach from the west. We'll still see plenty of sunshine today into tomorrow but enjoy it because a more unsettled pattern will take shape beyond our Tuesday. Highs look to remain well above average through tomorrow with readings once again around 90°. An area of low pressure that has been situated to our west then moves toward the viewing area Wednesday into Thursday which brings a bit more cloud cover and the potential for scattered showers and storms. Chances are slimmer in the east of the metro but definitely higher out west, closer to the I-49 Corridor. As this storm system moves in, it does look to knock our temps back a bit with highs in the lower 80s both Wednesday with even cooler temps on the table for our Thursday. Afternoon readings will likely be in the upper 70s Thursday into the weekend as the stormier weather pattern holds. Another area of low pressure will eject toward the region from the west by this weekend and this one will likely drag a cold front with it by late Sunday. This storm system reinvigorates our rain chances and will keep them around both Saturday and Sunday. If you do have any outdoor plans over the weekend, you may be wanting to shift them indoors or have a back-up plan. This is something we'll be watching closely so stay tuned for the latest!

Have a great day!